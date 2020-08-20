Aries Arise Arrives At Working Class Heroes

The newest addition to the Working Class Heroes family, eclectic London based fashion label Aries Arise has launched the luxury online Streetwear retailer with an exciting collection of branded wardrobe staples with bold prints and silhouettes.

Founded by Streetwear powerhouse duo; Sofia Prantera, the Italian-born designer of the cult 1990s label Silas and Fergus Purcell, celebrated for his iconic Palace Skateboards logo; Aries Arise is a bold fusion of luxury fashion and Streetwear, classic silhouettes are given a romantic upgrade with large logo prints and 90s colours.

For the accompanying campaign, the team behind the label travelled to the River Duddon in Cumbira for a playful photo shoot with a selection of the most timeless pieces from the collection.

