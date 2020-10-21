APOTHEM Team Up With The Connor Brothers and London's Maddox Gallery For CALM

London based lifestyle and CBD brand APOTHEM launched only last year. Priding themselves on a range of expertly formulated products that utilise the restorative power of plants, APOTHEM looks to help restore balance and wellbeing. For this year’s World Mental Health Day, the luxury botanicals brand has teamed up with London based artist and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) ambassadors, The Connor Brothers, for a collaborative line of products and art to raise awareness and funding for the essential work CALM provides. Launching the hashtag, #CallMeAnythingButOrdinary, APOTHEM x The Connor Brothers looks to destigmatise mental health and encourage us to embrace our eccentricities and differences.

At the heart of the collaboration lies eighteen collectable, hexagonal boxes, symbolising the average number of suicides per day in the UK, and marking the first time that CBD has been sold as an art piece. Each box has been hand-painted by The Connor Brothers and includes a specially supercharged 40% CBD elixir, available exclusively at London’s Maddox Gallery, and with 100% of proceeds going to CALM, set to fund almost 7,000 life-saving calls.

Alongside the grand artistic launch, the plant based wellness brand have released collaborative 10% CBD Day Drops and a limited edition dual branded tote bag, made from organic cotton and produced bu re-wrap, a sustainable social enterprise that supports Indian farmers and artisans.

“My co-founder Tony and I always wanted to make a difference by working with causes close to our heart”, says APOTHEM co-founder and CEO Amelia Berlin. “Today, CALM is supporting more people than ever and I’m grateful to be in a position where we can do something to help raise awareness and vital funds. Working with The Connor Brothers, who are both CALM ambassadors and friends, I hope the campaign’s thought-provoking artwork will help to support a wider movement towards the normalisation of talking about mental health and inspire positive change by encouraging people to celebrate their differences and be true to who they are.”

In the past since months since the government mandated lockdown began, the CALM helpline has answered over 70,000 calls and chats and are reported to have directly prevented 253 suicides. Their tireless team have spent over 12,000 hours on the phone and exchanged almost 650,000 messages concerning isolation, anxiety, health and financial stress and suicidal thoughts, visit thecalmzone.com

APOTHEM x The Connor Brothers collectable boxes are available exclusively at The Maddox Gallery.

Shop the collection and support the cause at apothemlabs.com

Join the conversation at #CallMeAnythingButOrdinary

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.