Antoni Porowski Makes His Designer Debut In Stunning New J Brand Capsule

Don’t let anybody ever tell you sexy and sustainable don’t go hand in hand. Who wouldn’t be turned on by a wardrobe of timeless classics that support fair trade and a responsible carbon footprint? You get it, and so does Queer Eye’s food and wine expert turned best selling author and now fashion designer, Antoni Porowski.

A well documented devotee of the LA based premium denim brand, Antoni actually connected with J BRAND over Instagram and a pair of his favourite Mick Skinny Fit jeans. J BRAND’s reputation of enduring classics teamed with Antoni’s penchant for graphic tees and elevated basics laid the foundation for an alluring ten-piece capsule of leather, denim and artful prints and slogans. Designed during the global pandemic with a desire to escape sweatpants, the collection was built for a permanent space in your closet.

"Leave it to me to launch a capsule collection with J BRAND during a global pandemic where most of us have nowhere to be but home on the couch", says Antoni of the capsule, "but here we are. Fortunately, these pieces - like my go-to skinny silhouette in three classic denim washes and my matching leather pant and jacket getup (naturally) - are as classic as mozzarella sticks and timeless enough to last beyond the days of social distancing and sourdough starters. As a longtime J BRAND fan, I'm excited to launch this collaboration with my favorite denim brand filled with staples I love and that I hope you will too."

A deeply personal capsule, consisting of six singular pant styles, a leather trucker, bomber jacket and two graphic tees, it's clear that Porowski looked to his own wardrobe for inspiration. With sustainability at the heart of the collaboration, J BRAND x Antoni boasts a 90% reduction in water use with the brand’s coveted, innovative technological Eco Wash, recycled thread, premium organic cotton and responsibly sourced leather.

Check out the campaign video below, where we catch a glimpse of Antoni with his rescue dog Neon and giving himself an impromptu buzzcut.

J BRAND x Antoni is available today as part of the Fall 2020 collection, visit jbrandjeans.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.