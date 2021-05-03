Anthony Joshua Returns To Boss For A WFH Upgrade

WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is redefining the working from home fit with a new collaborative Boss capsule collection.

Kicking off the partnership with the first BOSS x AJBXNG line last year, the two are coming together once more for a range of co-designed leisurewear with a smart, luxury edge. Consisting of chic, all black tees, hoodies and tracksuits with gold and grey detailing, the collection has been crafted in soft jersey and breathable cotton, designed for comfort but with style at the forefront of the collection.

To celebrate the launch of BOSS x AJBXNG 2.0, Joshua enlisted the help of famous friends Ellie Goulding and the Kurupt FM collective for a fun mockumentary that sees the team testing out Joshua’s new fits and taking on the role of virtual sales assistants.

BOSS x AJBXNG is available now at hugoboss.com

