AMIRI Take To The Seas For Pre-Fall 2020

As summer heats up, Parisian fashion house AMIRI unveils a sun-soaked pre-fall 2020 campaign. Starring the lone AMIRI musician (the press release tells us), the hedonistic images, captured by Jason Barbagelott have us yearning for a yacht trip and the only kind of self-isolation we’re willing to get on-board (get it?) with.

The lone-rock-star models a tranquil palette of the pastel tones and bright, sunny yellows of the latest collection from AMIRI. Sailing the Mediterranean coastline and bathing in the glow of an uninterrupted European sun, the images mirror the relaxed silhouettes of the collection, with candy coloured Cabana stripes and printed motifs of champagne graphics and banana leaves.

A refined collection of soft knits, silk two piece sets and hand painted trucker jackets are balanced against logoed trucker hats, harness backs and seasonal updates on AMIRI’s signature footwear. Crepe Chelsea Boots and Bandana Boots are cast in rich desert hues while AMIRI’s Skel Toe silhouette is imbued with checkered patterns and golden sunsets.

