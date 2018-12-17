Alberta Ferretti Unveils SS19 Campaign

Alberta Ferretti has just launched her campaign for Spring Summer 2019.

Shot by famed British photographer David Sims, the campaign sees Ferretti runway frequenter Rebecca Leigh Longendyke catching rays of sunlight in elegant pastels in a bare London house.

This isn't the first time that Sims has worked with the brand, he shot Edit Campbell for Fall Winter, and we're certain it won't be the last.

Photographer: David Sims

Stylist: Aleksandra Woroniecka

Model: Rebecca Leigh Longendyke

