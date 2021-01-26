Äkta Norr’s ‘Made in England’ Collection

Introducing Äkta Norr, a contemporary, Manchester-based menswear label rooted in British workwear and fine craftsmanship. Designed by Mark Rigby and Olly Lloyd-Taylor, the team are building their brand on boxy silhouettes, intricately designed, hand sewn details and ethically sourced materials.



Released at the end of 2020, the ‘Made in England’ collection has been designed with versatility in mind. In covetable shades of midnight blue, natural beige, black and white in a medium cotton twill, softly shaped shirts, trousers and utility vests made from English Huddersfield Wool have been built to be layered together.

Avaialble now at aktanorr.com

