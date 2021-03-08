AJ Tracey and Easy Life Join New Era's 'The Music Generations'

Founded in 1920, New Era has a deep rooted history in the history of youth subculture and the music scene. A celebration of this rich history, the Buffalo, New York based streetwear brand has unveiled its latest project and showstopping campaign: 'The Music Generations'. Featuring collaborative headgear and video campaigns from AJ Tracey and Easy Life, 'The Music Generations', this is the first in a series of exclusive content drops and limited edition collaborations that celebrate the history of the brand and a rising wave of young musicians and new talent.

Consisting of reinterpretaions of iconic New Era styles, West London rapper AJ Tracey's capsule remixes the 9FORTY, 9FIFTY and classic Bucket Hat styles in black adn white, and AJ's go-to 59FIFTY in black and orange. "Me, being able to put my own spin on a hat is just everything", reflects Tracey, "I don't need to wear any other one. No one else's hat - I can just wear mine now, and how many brands do you know that are a hundred years old? That's the longevity and that means that's the one that's the staple, the classic."

Five-piece Leicester collective Easy Life has also collaborated on a tight New Era capsule: a bright, colourful bucket hat, a pink 9FORTY and a black velour 9TWENTY. Their accompanying New Era film captures hte group playing football and fine-tuning their eagerly anticipated debut album around their home. "It's an absolute honour to collaborate with New Era because it's a classic brand. It's not something that is just cool now. It's going to be cool in 20 years and it was cool 50 years ago too. So, it feels good to be involved with something with so much history and so much authenticity at its core. And crazy that we get to design a hat as well. That's the maddest thing ever."

"New Era is incredibly proud of our heritage within music" said Laurence Joslin, Brand Director EMEA at New Era. "Working with many of hte most iconic musicians of our generations. We are delighted to work with the artists of The Music Generations who, together with New Era, have created fresh takes on some of our most iconic silhouettes."

