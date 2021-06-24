Aitch Celebrates The Return of Lynx Java For Summer

Making a triumphant return after almost two decades, the iconic Lynx Java scent was rereleased today as part of a collaborative project with ex-FC Barcelona kit designers Meyba. Inspired by the Java can, the retro style jersey is coming just in time for summer’s biggest football tournament in turquoise, black and bold pink with a bespoke Java FC badge designed for the occasion.

Modeled by Lynx ambassadors Chunkz, Aitch and Calfreezy, the shirts will be available alongside three iterations of the cult fragrance, a Lynx Java Body Spray, Antiperspirant and Body Wash.

All proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to Made By Sport, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness and funding for grassroots sports clubs, aiming to tackle social issues and unlock new sources of funding for community sports organisations across the UK.

As we head towards the knockout stages of the biggest football tournament of the year, it’s the perfect opportunity to reimagine one of our most iconic fragrances as a classic football jersey” said Josh Plimmer, Senior Brand Manager at Lynx. “who can resist an old-school football shirt alongside an old-school scent?! Java is our most requested fragrance that guys want back in their bathroom cabinets, and this limited-edition fragrance is set to be a firm favourite once more as we tune in to a great summer of sport.

Speaking on the design process, Neal Heard, Creative Director at Meyba said: “Sometimes in life you get lucky and getting the call to have the honour of designing a football shirt with Lynx, celebrating the return of one classic by working with another, was a genuine pinch me moment.

Being an OG old school Java wearer, any inspiration for the design was like falling out of bed. Everyone knows football shirts are cool right now and being somebody who literally wrote the book on football design, it was an opportunity to get my teeth into something that I am really passionate about.

The Lynx Java range is available to purchase from Superdrug and other selected national retailers while stocks last. The limited-edition Lynx Java FC jersey can be purchased from www.meyba.com for £60.00 from Thursday 24th June at 10am.