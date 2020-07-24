No Assembly Required For The New adidas Originals LEGO Brick Collection

The latest edition from the adidas x LEGO partnership has been unveiled. The ZX 8000 'Bricks' Collectiom, available in six bold, nostalgic colourways.

Consisting of the primary LEGO brick colours: red, green, yellow, blue, black and grey, the new iteration of the ZX 8000 boasts a classical construction but with a mesh upper and synthetic suede overlays and a TPU heel counter mimicking the texture of LEGO bricks.

Check out LEGO minifigure engineers constructnig the shoes piece by piece in the fun accompanying campaign video.

Available from May 7th at wellgosh.com

