adidas Originals Continue Superstar Celebrations With Mark Gonzales

Continuing the celebrations for an eventful 50th anniversary of their iconic Superstar sneaker, adidas has enlisted the talents of American pro skateboarder Mark Gonzales for a limited edition, collaborative rendition of the shoe. His second visit to the sportswear powerhouse this year, Gonzales teamed up with adidas back in February for three colourways of the Aloha Super skate sneaker.

Taking his own spin on the classic shell-toe footwear, Mark has given the Superstar a Stan Smith-esque upgrade with oerforated sides and a painted black heel tab, finished with his original Shmoo logo on either side.

The collaboration is available in classic black, chalk white and cloud white.

Superstar x Mark Gonzales is available from adidas.co.uk/superstar

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.