adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Season 6

Alexander Wang headed back to the house of adidas to conclude a six part series in collaborative athleisure drops.

The latest collection, drawing inspiration from Club Leisure, brings a space age, futuristic edge to sportswear. Every piece of high-octane-performance-clothing is rooted in classic Streetwear and relies on Wang’s classically clean cut feminine undertones.

Season 6 celebrates powerful, futuristic sportswear in all black puffer jackets, track pants and silver gym gear. Each item of clothing features Wang’s signature inverted adidas logo and the upside down ‘NYC’ branding. The final adidas Originals by Alexander Wang drop also features three sneaker silhouettes, the modernised Turnout Trainer and the more classic Puff and B-ball Soccer shoes.

Available from select stockists worldwide and at adidas.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine