adidas And Raf Simons Deceive The Eyes With Shoes And Slides

The most coveted of all sneaker collaborations, adidas x Raf Simons is back with another 10-piece capsule, and this one features the manhandling of a robotic arm.

The collection focuses on the launch of the RS Stan Smith and the RS Adilette slide, both shoes have been subject to a cult-ish resurgence as the fashion-girl-shoe-of-choice in recent years, and are receiving a well deserved Raf Simons upgrade. Each piece in the new collection features a psychedelic Tromp l’oeil print, inspired by the French painting technique of the same name that literally translates as “deceive the eye”.

Raf Simons delved deep into the adidas archive for this collection, specifically between 1962, to pull the Micropacer, the LA Trainer, the Torsion Conquest Super, the Samba and the Peachtree for a 2019 makeover, the campaign shows pre-distressed shoes in a hyperbolic futuristic room, with glaring studio lights and robotics. Along with the Tromp l’oeil print, each shoe features premade signs of wear-and-tear and a signature R perforated logo.

The RS Stan Smith is available from April 12th, and the RS Adilette from May 17th at adidas.com and select retailers worldwide.

Visit adidas.com/rafsimons

