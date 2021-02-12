Acne Studios Unveils The Face Campaign For SS22

Acne Studios presents the Face Campaign for SS22, starring a group of teenagers and young creatives self styled in pieces from the collection mixed with their own clothing.

The collection celebrates adolescence with an array of unisex garments featuring graphic prints from Edward Munch’s Madonna to scans of mushrooms. The playful campaign, lensed by Harley Weir captures the individual spirit of each teenager, celebrating freedom of expression and personal style. Noah stands out in the campaign with a self-customised Acne Studios Face bag, decorated with safety pins and studs for the shoot.

The Acne Studios Face collection features a full wardrobe of bright layerable pieces in a seasonal colour palette of black, cream and dark brown with pops of purple, sky blue, yellow and red. Coach jackets, canvas workwear jackets, puffy nylon coats and white flannel shirts sit over poplin shirts, baseball tops and jersey sweatshirts, shorts, skirts, sweatpants and canvas trousers. A wide array of accessories including tote bags, baseball caps, balaclava and socks and sneakers allow for each individual to truly present their own style.

The Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection will be available in all Acne Studios stores and on acnestudios.com