Acne Studios Unveils Bandana Inspired Collection Lensed By Anders EdstrÃ¶m

The iconic summer bandana serves as inspiration for the latest collection from Swedish label Acne Studios. A covetable capsule, consisting of a range of accessories and ready-to-wear has been released alongside a moving image series from Anders EdstrÃ¶m.Â

Shot in and around his scenic summer house in Stavsudda, an island in the Stockholm archipelago, EdstrÃ¶m captures the latest Acne collection, starring a series of square, paisley bandana scarves on a ferry as he travels back to nature and explores the typical Swedish summer environment.

Simple, utilitarian canvas bags complete a collection of soft Scandi-staples, with ready-to-wear pieces such as floppy hats and oversized shirts adorned with variations of the paisley print.

The bandana collection from Acne Studios is available in store and online at acnestudios.com

