Acne Studios Release Nordic Capsule

Just in time for the Arctic chill hitting London this week, Acne Studios have gone back to their roots to retrieve a limited edition Nordic inspired knitwear collection.

The three-piece capsule celebrates craftsmanship and hand-knitting tradtions from Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Finland.

Each handmade sweater incorporates individual patchwork motifs, hand-knitted by artisans from each of the afore-mentioned countries.

To coincide with the launch, the brand have also released a short documentary shot in the North of Sweden, the film tells the story of life among the Nordic countryside and craftsmen.

The limited edition knitwear is available at acnestudios.com and in select Acne Studios stores.

---

