Acne Studios Presents New Faces For Fall-Winter 2019

Acne Studios is celebrating a new accessories line for fall-winter 2019 alongisde a host of up and coming faces for the season. Lensed by Richard Burbank, the seven-piece campaign is inspired by the young creatives involved, a diverse cast of dancers, musicians, artists and models. Each image juxtaposes raw, black and white portraiture of the young artists against polished, vibrant slides of the Musubi line, championing a wide brand audience. Acne Studios Creative Director Jonny Johansson said of the concept, “every time I see the [Musubi] bag now, I think about real people, I wanted to bring this feeling to our new campaign.”

The line is based on the brand’s popular Musubi bag, which is characterised by a twisted knot motif, taking inspiration from the traditional Japanese obi sash. The expanded line consists of new backpacks, bucket bags and quilted versions of established pieces, each crafted in Italy in soft cow’s leather with lambskin lining - a soft luxury we’ve come to expect from the classically minimalist Scandi-brand.

Available now at acnestudios.com

