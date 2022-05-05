Acne Studios Launch 'Repurposed' Season 7 & 8

Acne Studios presents ‘Seasons 7 & 8’ of the ‘Repurposed’ collection. An ethical endeavour launched in 2021, the ‘Repurposed’ series makes use of specific excess materials, exploring creative expression and the limitations that come with using local, surplus materials.

Season 7 of the Acne Studios capsule is playful each piece decorated with childish scribbles of rockets, stick men and esoteric slogans. Consisting of woven silky shirting, soft jersey t-shirts, fleece sweatshirts, sweatpants and patched, eco-stonewashed denim jeans, Season 7 sits in a dreamy palette of washed pastels for a nostalgic, youthful feel.

Season 8 is more refined, emphasised by an earthy, tonal colour palette of ecrus and browns. Crafted from canvas, cotton poplin, denim, soft leather and jersey, the collection is adorned with hand drawn pinstripe motifs that have been digitally and screen printed. Modern tailoring is interspersed with loose fitting exaggerated pieces for a youthful yet sophisticated finish.

Photographer Ladislav Kyllar captured the fearless spirit of youth through the rebellious, fluid capsule in a campaign conceptualised by Oli Odukoya, artist and creative director of Modern Matter Magazine. “What struck me about the Repurposed collection is that it is designed with a social conscience, and with several good intentions in mind” said Oli. “The first is sustainability: you take a material that already exists, and that might be thought of as waste material, and you transform it into something else. The second is about fluidity: all these clothes are designed so that every single person can wear them, regardless of gender or identity. For me, that feels really modern, powerful, and joyful – and that’s what youth is all about.”

