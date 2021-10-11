Acne Studios introduce Personalisable Scarves

Long reign the Acne Studios scarf - the must-have accessory in every fashion girl and boy’s closet. As the cold winter nights draw in, our fingers and necks itch for a new iteration of the oversized woollen scarf from the Swedish fashion house, we turn to the latest Acne campaign for the personalisable ‘Vernon’ scarf.

A pared-back portrait series shot by London based photographer Ronan Mckenzie debuts the personalisable Vernon alongside a cast of cross-generational London creatives including NTS founder Femi Adeyemi, visual artist Rhea Dillon, model BIbi Abdulkadir and cult 90s photographer Vinca Petersen. Inciting feelings of “love, positivity and inclusivity”, the campaign presents the scarf in six colourways including black, green, grey, purple, red and rust with customisable embroidered lettering, numbers and symbols available in pink, blue, beige, yellow and black.

The new Vernon scarf and personalisation service is available in Acne Studios stores worldwide and at acnestudios.com