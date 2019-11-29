A Collection Of Two Minds; Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2020 Is An Exercise In Minimalist Luxury

Since being appointed as creative directors at Jil Sander in 2017, husband and wife duo Luke and Lucie Meier have been curating their vision for the house in soft, modern minimalism. Their latest collection for pre-fall 2020 is their most evolved yet, playing with proportions and exploring the relationship between concepts of femininity and masculinity for a harmonious, fluid collection of exaggerated shapes and warm neutrals.

With a clear vision for the modern Jil Sander woman, the collection borrows accents from classic corsetry for seductive, feminine lines and detailing, while linear, elongated silhouettes give power and softness simultaneously.

Jil Sander pre-fall 2020 consists predominantly of a palette of yielding, singular colours, with hints of drama from the geometric designs of the late Austrian artist Maria Lucia Stadimaer printed and delicately layered on sheer fabrics, creating enthralling, vintage-inspired patterns.

A collection of two minds, each look is deliberately sensual and conservative; giving us a glimpse into an on-going debate between rigidity and luminous freedom. The clothing is polished and yet curious, both elegant and unpredictable. Wide necks and balloon sleeves are offset by bold silver detailing and heart-shaped necklines, while statuesque silhouettes and oversized boots contrast with soft, silken fabrics and gentle leathergoods. With this latest line from the German fashion house, the Meiers show us that they have found their footing at Jil Sander, and cemented their place in post-Philo, luxury modernist minimalism.

