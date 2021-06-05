Kickers Revisits Grunge Roots For The New Knox Lo

Founded in 1970 and inspired by arty Parisian students, French footwear brand Kickers made a name for itself on the music and fashion scene by 1975 with their iconic Kick Hi, among a series of classics spotted on stage under jeans on the likes of Noel Gallagher, Jarvis Cocker and The Stone Roses. In the early 2000s, Kickers saw a resurgence on the music scene as artists from Ms Dynamite to the Arctic Monkeys made Kickers a staple on and off stage.

Today, the iconic Parisian footwear brand has unveiled a new chunky sandal silhouette for summer inspired by the brand's extensive archive and history on stage. The 'Knox Lo' features bold silver hardware buckle fastenings and a dense base, available in both black and white, the shoe prioritises comfort with a dipped cushion sock liner for support and looks great both bare and with a ribbed ankle sock.

Available at Kickers.co.uk

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine