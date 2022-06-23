Gucci Unveils Harry Styles Inspired Collection

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele has debuted a capsule for longtime Gucci friend and fan, Harry Styles. Fitting Styles’ vintage, Jagger-inspired style, the collection offers Harry’s signature 70s tailoring in a bold colour palette alongside grumpy teddy bear prints and brooches, all showcased in Milan this week.

Dubbed the HA HA HA collection, the name is a combination of Harry and Alessandro’s initials and alludes to the ‘laugh-cry’ emoji that the two friends have apparently ended every text message with for years.

The collection has been conceived of Alessandro’s desire to create Harry’s “dream wardrobe”, the press release tells us. “[We] start[ed] from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions. We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring,” Alessandro says. The collection is an ongoing dialogue between two creatives, marrying elements of classic English tailoring with romantic accents and the diversity of expression that Harry has become known for. Typical sartoial pieces like suiting are reborn with a newfound masculine elegance.

