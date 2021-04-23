ASICS x Vivienne Westwood Unveil The Must Have Running Shoe For 2021

Vivienne Westwood has unveiled the final drop of the 2021 ASICS X Vivienne Westwood collaboration. A two year collaborative partnership that continues to go from strengh to strength merges the tecnical experitse of the Japanese sneaker brand with the raw DIY aesthetic of the British punk label.

The exclusiveÂ GEL-KAYANOâ„¢ 27 DE sneakers will be available in two colourways, a soft brown with red and white accents and a bright white with pink and grey designs. While ASICS is clearly inspired by the technical form of the sneaker, Westwood's seminal deconstructed aesthetic is a clear base for the utilitarian shoe.

The GEL-KAYANOâ„¢ 27 DE leans on military references and designs with a ripstock fabric upper, traditionally used by the armed forces for its incredible strenght nad durability, while adding to the shoe's raw, deconstructed textural quality.

A short campaign video showcasing the collaborative collection is to be unveiled along with the grand launch on May 1st. Directed by Holly Blakey and styled by Matthew Josephs as a single dynamic shot and set against an earthy desert backdrop, dancers will exhibit the sneakers.

"I really wanted to capture the playfulness and colour of hte high-performance collection," says Holly Blakey, "imagine the terrains in which they could operate, exaggerate and find the mischief I see so intrinsic to Westwood's world with our film."

TheÂ ASICS x VIVIENNE WESTWOOD GEL-KAYANOâ„¢ 27 DE sneakers will be available worldwide from May 1st.

