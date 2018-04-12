7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara Launches

game in every field, from music producing to becoming Japan’s first hip-hop DJ, he even designed a guitar for Eric Clapton. And now the iconic Harajuku streetwear designer is the latest to join the Moncler Genius project.

Bold colours, classic puffas, and detachable stickers embossed with Moncler Fragment are just some of the things you can expect from this Japanese skiwear collection.

The collection is playful with heritage Moncler pieces, the puffa jacket is given a playful edge with directional labeling on the back and printed lightening logos stamped into the fabric.

“Moncler Genius is the opportunity to mix different identities into a new one. “ says Hiroshi Fujiwara. “It allowed me to test solutions and materials I have never used. The result is an unreleased Hiroshi, but it is also an unreleased Moncler.”

