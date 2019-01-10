Japan’s first hip-hop DJ turned streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara is due to release a second collection in collaboration with Moncler next month. In anticipation of the grant unveiling, Fujiwara and Moncler are releasing a short film starring actor/singer Tomohisa Yamashita.

Directed by Genki Ito, the film explores the complexities of human interaction in a digital age in relation to the soul and human subconscious.

Check out a teaser for the film below.

7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara will be available from October 3rd.

