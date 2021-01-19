The 63rd Grammys Best Dressed List

Full swing into pandemic awards season, last night marked the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Arguably the biggest night in music; this year's event was a unique experience with no crowds, no paparazzi, social distancing in place and many nominees attending via Zoom. Nevertheless, guests continued to impress with red carpet looks and stage outfits throughout the night.

The undeniable star of the evening: Harry Styles. Between winning his first Grammy in a full yellow and brown Gucci look with a purple feather boa, and a super-charged perfomance of "Watermelon Sugar" in a full custom leather suit (no shirt) and a green boa alongside Clash cover star Dev Hynes (also in custom Gucci), the night belonged to Harry.

Other top picks in the Clash office include a candy coloured Versace Dua Lipa, Beyonce in custom leather Schiaparelli, Chloe and Halle as matching Louis Vuitton tigers and Burna Boy in a Dior Men's white suit with a multi-coloured matching shirt and belot with standout Dior Oblique jacquard slippers.

Check out our top picks below:

Harry Styles in Gucci:

Burna Boy in Dior:

Chloe Bailey in Louis Vuitton:

Halle Bailey in Louis Vuitton:

Beyonce in custom Schiaparelli:

Eric Burton in Dior:

HAIM all in Prada:

Bad Bunny in Burberry:

Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli:

Dua Lipa in bespoke Versace:

Kevin Parks of Tame Impala in Versace

Dua Lipa in custom Atelier Versace:

Phoebe Bridgers in Thom Browne:

