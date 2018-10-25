49Winters launch exclusive pop up at Selfridges

The puffer jacket was invented as a wilderness necessity by Seattle based outdoorsman Eddie Bauer in 1930. We’ve come a long way since then, and the iconic piece of Americana has become more of a statement piece, in personal experience, used more to brave the tough East London rain than anything else.

That’s why we couldn’t be happier with the 49Winters take of the weatherproof coat. Being fickle, changeable people here at Clash, we were in dire need of a jacket that’s not only practical, but also interchangeable to suit our moods.

The 49Winters puffer features three variable elements, an outer shell, inner down jacket and optional shearling. The newly re-launched website allows you to play around with all possible combinations, in different colours and finishes. The dark black vinyl sits at the top of our team wish list, with the tonal forest green close behind.

An exclusive men’s pop up is due to launch this Monday (29th October) at Selfridges, showcasing the three-part jacket. The brand will be situated within the outerwear section in the menswear department. Shearling pieces will be exclusive to the Selfirdges store.

Visit 49winters.com for more information.

