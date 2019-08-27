2 Moncler 1952 Reinterprets Moncler's Signature Style

Moncler has announced the latest instalment of their nine-part Genius project. The second chapter, titled 2 MONCLER 1952 after the brand’s founding year, celebrates the history of the Italian house and honours heritage pieces. Two collections have been designed by in-house creatives, Sergio Zambon and Veronica Leoni alongside a leather-goods collaboration with Valextra.

Sergio Zambon celebrates Moncler as “an icon that is real and rooted in youth culture.” His collection imbues youthful energy with a modern, muted colour palette and laid back silhouettes while maintaining the strong technical features synonymous with the label. Designed with transitional dressing in mind, the collection seeks a harmonious balance between nature lovers and city dwellers with lightweight windbreakers worn under relaxed tailoring and padded pieces.

For her womenswear collection, Veronica Leoni reinterprets Moncler’s house codes of amplified layering and malleability with exaggerated silhouettes and detachable linings. The line is dominated by assertive pieces such as puffer jackets with capes, extended parkas and soft tailoring with padded inserts, worn over flared trousers and drawn-out sleeves.

