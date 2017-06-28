Win: Tickets To Wireless 2017

Wireless festival returns to Finsbury Park in North London this weekend, and the line up is bigger than ever.

Spread across three days - July 7th - 9th - the festival is set to welcome thousands of fans to bask in some supremely good music.

Chance the Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd are all set to headline, with the likes of Nas, Rae Sremmurd, Fetty Wap, Post Malone, Wiley, Section Boyz and more set to perform.

It's going to an amazing part, and you (plus a friend!) could be there courtesy of our pals at Nando's.

We have a pair of tickets to give away - to stand a chance of winning simply tell us where Wireless is held...

Terms and Conditions apply:

1. Competition closes at 5pm on July 6th

2. The winners will be selected at random and notified via email on July 6th

3. The prize includes a pair of VIP tickets to Wireless festival for the 7th, 8th and 9th July

4. Winners will need to collect their tickets from Nando’s, Finsbury Park on July 7th

5. Accommodation and/or travel costs are the responsibility of the winner and not offered as part of the competition prize

6. All entrants and their accompanying partner must be over 18 – ID may be required

7. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes

8. Winners that we can’t contact within 24 hours by reasonable means to get their email address to send out their prize will lose their entitlement

9. Nando’s, Clash and Wireless festival accept no responsibility for any damage, lose, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered to you or any other person’s as a result of entering the prize draw or accepting the prize.

To buy tickets to Wireless click HERE.