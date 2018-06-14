Win: Tickets To Lowlands Festival 2018

In mid-August a small Dutch village called Biddinghuizen is transformed into a town, complete with a cinema, theatre, market.

Oh, and several stages, which play host to acts like Gorillaz and Kendrick Lamar. The list goes on: Patti Smith, BROCKHAMPTON, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nils Frahm, Nile Rodgers…

There’s Bonobo, Ben UFO, Bicep, Daniel Avery, and Floating Points in a solo live performance, hotly-tipped Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers, Gaika, SOPHIE, Kamaal Williams, issue 107 cover star James Bay and Stormzy.

And with its own currency, radio station and newspaper, it offers a thrilling escape from prosaic reality.

The event’s sold out, unsurprisingly. But you can win tix...

To stand a chance of winning 2 x camping tickets* to this year's Lowlands festival, simply enter below - we'll pick the winner...

- - -

*Prize does not include transport or accomodation

Lowlands Festival runs between August 17th - 19th.

