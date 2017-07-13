Win: The Verve Photography Book

'Urban Hymns' shouldn't have happened, not really.

The Verve split after their second album, drained by continual pressure and self-medication.

But then the gravitational forces that first pulled them together took hold once more, bringing the band back into contact.

What happened next has gone down in the history books, with The Verve's 'Urban Hymns' becoming a defining British rock record.

Chris Floyd accompanied the band during that tumultuous period, a photographer keen to document one of the most exciting young groups in the country.

A new book gathers the bulk of these photographs in one place, a lavish tribute to a unique moment in British music history.

Clash has obtained a copy of this beautifully pieced together tome, signed by Chris Floyd.

A real treasure for fans, you could stand a chance of winning by answering the following question...

Who was The Verve's singer?

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.