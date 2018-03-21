Win: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Goodies

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are a stunning concert experience.

Playing live has always been at the core of the band's approach, and this only intensified following events in Nick Cave's private life.

Losing his son, the grieving process fuelled 2016's 'Skeleton Tree' and granted the following shows an intense sense of transcendence.

New concert film Distant Sky captures this, an expertly shot feature capturing Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds live in Copenhagen.

On April 12th a special cinema experience will take place, with the film being screened in cinemas across the globe for one night only.

We've got a special Bad Seeds bundle to give away, featuring tickets to the screening of your choice, alongside some fantastic merch.

Here's what we've got to offer...

Bundle:

Skeleton Tree tote bag

Lovely Creatures Badges

CDs - a classic Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album

Distant Sky cinema posters

Distant Sky cinema tickets for April 12th screening (2 x tickets, cinema of their choice )

CD is one of:

Dig Lazarus Dig CD

The Good Son CD

Lovely Creatures CD

Kicking Against The Pricks CD/DVD

Henry’s Dream CD

No More Shall We Part CD/DVD

Your Funeral CD/DVD

The Firstborn Is Dead CD/DVD

From Her To Eternity CD/DVD

Tender Prey CD/DVD

So, to stand a chance of winning simply tell us the name of the album you'd like to win - and we'll pick one lucky winner.

