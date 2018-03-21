Win: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Goodies

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are a stunning concert experience.
Playing live has always been at the core of the band's approach, and this only intensified following events in Nick Cave's private life.
Losing his son, the grieving process fuelled 2016's 'Skeleton Tree' and granted the following shows an intense sense of transcendence.
New concert film Distant Sky captures this, an expertly shot feature capturing Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds live in Copenhagen.
On April 12th a special cinema experience will take place, with the film being screened in cinemas across the globe for one night only.
We've got a special Bad Seeds bundle to give away, featuring tickets to the screening of your choice, alongside some fantastic merch.
Here's what we've got to offer...
Bundle:
Skeleton Tree tote bag
Lovely Creatures Badges
CDs - a classic Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album
Distant Sky cinema posters
Distant Sky cinema tickets for April 12th screening (2 x tickets, cinema of their choice)
CD is one of:
Dig Lazarus Dig CD
The Good Son CD
Lovely Creatures CD
Kicking Against The Pricks CD/DVD
Henry’s Dream CD
No More Shall We Part CD/DVD
Your Funeral CD/DVD
The Firstborn Is Dead CD/DVD
From Her To Eternity CD/DVD
Tender Prey CD/DVD
So, to stand a chance of winning simply tell us the name of the album you'd like to win - and we'll pick one lucky winner.
