Win: Mammoth New Black Sabbath Box Set

Black Sabbath are simply the alpha and omega of metal.

The band's seminal run took rock to new depths, a sludge-fuelled, down-tuned, visceral wail that left other, lesser bands desperately hanging on to their coat-tails.

Oozing out of Birmingham's collapsing heavy industries, Black Sabbath seemed to pursue psychotic aims, a bludgeoning force that inspired everyone from Metallica to Motorhead, Henry Rollins to Kurt Cobain.

New box set 'The Ten Year War' brings together the full run of the band's original albums, re-pressed on deluxe vinyl.

The packaging is exact to every detail, with the full box set also providing two rare seven inch singles, a brochure, a hardback book, and more.

Perhaps the finest piece in the box - aside from the music itself, obviously - is a special crucifix shaped USB featuring Black Sabbath's opening decade in full.

It's an incredible release, a true treasure trove for fans that will invite you to look once more at one of metal's central texts.

As a reminder, 'The Ten Year War' will feature the following albums:

BLACK SABBATH

PARANOID

MASTER OF REALITY (including original fold-out colour poster)

VOL. 4

SABBATH BLOODY SABBATH

SABOTAGE

TECHNICAL ECSTASY

NEVER SAY DIE!

