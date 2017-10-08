Win: Clash x First Fifty Tickets

The Great Escape launched First Fifty as a means to showcase new music, taking hold of venues across East London in the process.

Returning this week, Clash is delighted to co-host a special party at Birthdays, one of the top venues in the capital and just a stone's throw from our office.

The line up - as always - is all killer no filler, featuring four fantastic new artists who are no strangers to both our print edition and this here website.

S4U's stunning R&B sound will be complimented by rising South London rapper Benny Mails, an extrovert performer who will no doubt dominate the stage.

I Am Ebenezer is being tipped for 2018, with new additions Girlhood catching our attention with a flurry of vital, on-point releases.

Taking place tomorrow (November 21st) at Birthdays, it's set to be a road block - but we can sneak you in...

Clash have four pairs of tickets to give away - to stand a chance of winning simply tell us which act you're most exciting about seeing...

