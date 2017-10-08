Win: Clash x First Fifty Tickets

The Great Escape launched First Fifty as a means to showcase new music, taking hold of venues across East London in the process.
Returning this week, Clash is delighted to co-host a special party at Birthdays, one of the top venues in the capital and just a stone's throw from our office.
The line up - as always - is all killer no filler, featuring four fantastic new artists who are no strangers to both our print edition and this here website.
S4U's stunning R&B sound will be complimented by rising South London rapper Benny Mails, an extrovert performer who will no doubt dominate the stage.
I Am Ebenezer is being tipped for 2018, with new additions Girlhood catching our attention with a flurry of vital, on-point releases.
Taking place tomorrow (November 21st) at Birthdays, it's set to be a road block - but we can sneak you in...
Clash have four pairs of tickets to give away - to stand a chance of winning simply tell us which act you're most exciting about seeing...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.