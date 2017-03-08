Win: Carnival 56 Tickets

Dundee is Scotland's sunniest city, a small but vibrant series of streets, roads, and avenues that stretch from an extinct volcano down to the Tay estuary.

Birthplace of everything from Lemmings to marmalade, it's now home to Carnival 56, the latest name on Scotland's bustling festival calendar.

Running between August 12th - 13th in the city's Camperdown Park, the festival will welcome Mark Ronson, The Charlatans, and many more, matching big names against underground talent from Scotland and beyond.

