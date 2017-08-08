Win: A Selection Of UK Jazz

UK jazz is killing it right now. We said so a few weeks back, with the sound becoming one of the most exciting in the UK right now.

Recognising this, New York's Winter Jazzfest is set to fly out a crack crew of musicians from Britain to play a special showcase on January 10th.

Hosted by Gilles Peterson, PRS Foundation and BBC Introducing,the event will feature performances from Nubya Garcia, Oscar Jerome, The Comet is Coming and Yazz Ahmed.

Can't make it? Don't worry, we've got something (almost) as good - a goodie pack featuring releases from all four artists.

Representing some of the most exciting music resonating from these isles, it's definitely not something to miss out on.

To stand a chance of winning simply tell us the answer to this question...

Which instrument does Nubya Garcia usually play...?

