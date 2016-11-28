Vero x Clash Combine To Offer A Bumper Festival Package

Summer is here and - if you're anything like us - then you're favourite festival is whispering softly on the breeze.

Whether it's rock or dance music, indie or grime, the British festival season has you covered, with events across the land catering for every taste.

Here's a list of what's on offer...

Field Day (June 3rd)

Now in its tenth year, Field Day just goes from strength to strength. Returning to Victoria Park, London, this compact but overwhelming one-dayer will boast a live performance from the legendary Aphex Twin, alongside Death Grips, newcomer Loyle Carner, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Moodymann, Moderat, a PC Music showcase, and so much more. As if that wasn't enough to tempt you... these are also VIP tickets! Entry deadline Friday 26th May at 10:00am BST.

The Mighty Hoopla (June 4th)

A brand new pop extravaganza for Victoria Park, London, Mighty Hoopla will be adding a little day-glo colour to the festival calendar. Years & Years headline, alongside eye-catching performances from All Saints, Will Young, S Club Party, and more. A right royal mash up for your Sunday afternoon. Entry deadline Friday 26th May at 10:00am BST.

Blissfields (July 6th - July 8th)

Family-friendly Blissfields is located on an actual farm near Winchester, perhaps explaining its uniquely chilled out vibe. This year promises a bumper bounty, with Blissfields set to welcome sets from Metronomy, The Cinematic Orchestra, Sundara Karma, Dub Pistols, and so much more. This year the line up is impeccable, catch our hot tip Tom Grennan and many more with a pair of weekend tickets for one lucky winner! Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

Citadel (July 16th)

A refreshing alternative for London's festival calendar, Citadel is growing from strength to strength. Foals will headline this summer's instalment, with the packed line up making room for Bonono, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling, and Michael Kiwanuka. With everyone from a family rave to mass yoga, though, Citadel is about so much more than music - expanding your mind, as well as your record collection. Clash are hosting The Big Top stage this year with our good friends at Last FM. Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

Somerset House Summer Series Finale Show - Songhoy Blues (July 16th)

Summer Series returns to one of the cities most iconic landmarks for another year presenting of the biggest, brightest names on the global music scene against the stunning backdrop of Somerset House. Boasting headline events in the series including Norah Jones, Goldfrapp.The Cinematic Orchestra, Damian "Jr Gong" Marley, The Robert Glasper Experiment, Warpaint, Birdy, Foster The People, Tom Misch and Mashrou Leila'. We have snagged a pair of tickets to the finale show featuring Malian based Songhoy Blues bringing their stunning live performance of desert punk and blues to the courtyard for an unforgettable closing show. Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

Afropunk at Printworks (July 22nd-23rd)

Afropunk hit London last year, a stunning new addition to live music in this country. An exploration of Afro-centric talent, this year's two day event at London's Printworks venue will feature Lianne La Havas, NAO, Thundercat, JME, Danny Brown, Little Simz, and many more. Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

Standon Calling (July 27th)

Located in the rolling fields of Hertfordshire this year's Standon Calling promises to live up to its illustrious heritage. Small but ludicrously well-formed, the line up includes performances from Grace Jones, Orbital, Clean Bandit, Slaves, Laura Mvula, Editors, and more. A real treat. Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

V Festival (August 19th)

V Festival is a summer staple, with the twin-site event somehow pulling in spectacular headliners year after year. Rap megastar Jay Z will be paying V a visit this year, joined by P!nk, Craig David, Ellie Goulding, Stormzy, Madness, Clean Bandit, George Ezra, and more. This contest is for a pair of VIP Weekend tickets to either the north or south sites you can pick. Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

Beyond The Tracks (September 15th - 17th)

Situated just outside Birmingham Beyond The Tracks is one of the country's hidden gems, an exploration of music's past, and it's future. Orbital and Leftfield will headline, joined by everyone from Jagwar Ma to Slowdive, Maximo Park, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The Coral. Three days of stunning music down by Digbeth! Entry deadline Friday 30th June at 10:00am BST.

