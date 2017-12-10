Zed Bias Has Remixed Kara Marni And It Is 'Golden'

In one fell swoop Kasa Marni proved that all the hype around her was justified.

Debut single 'Golden' was a spectacular piece of future soul, a delectable R&B groove re-tooled with a UK slant.

Out now, it's a real mover, a spicy yet velvet-laden release that contains some intriguing hidden depths.

Zed Bias has stepped in on remix duties, beefing out the low-end and supplying some serious percussive attack.

One for the ravers, it's the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.