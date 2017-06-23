Y.O.U.N.G. Deliver Some Life Hacks On 'Lazy'

If it's difficult to know where to place Y.O.U.N.G. then that's probably mission accomplished for the Manchester collective.

A genre-blending, sound-bending experience, the group fuse hip-hop beats with an outlandish pop touch.

An explosive live proposition, the group are set to kick off their first ever nationwide tour at the end of the month.

New single 'Lazy' is fast becoming their calling card, a tongue-in-cheek response to parents, teachers, and other buzzkills.

Rapper Ben James said of the track, “Our whole lives people have been calling us lazy. The track plays on the idea of what we would do every day if we were as lazy as people said. It's true everybody has lazy days, we are no exception, but overall the aim of ‘Lazy’ is to mock the idea that all we do is nothing.”

“The chorus is written from the point of view of the patronising adult, whilst the rap verse gives a first hand view of what a lazy day would consist of. Even though the song is a mockery, we can't deny that brews, candles and chilling are genuine passions of ours! Dressing gowns make an appearance in the live show, bringing the laid back bedroom vibes to the stage and adding to the tongue in cheek nature of the tune.”

We're able to premiere the video, a lively, colourful exposition of the world Y.O.U.N.G. inhabit.

Tune in now.

Catch Y.O.U.N.G. at the following shows:

February

28 Glasgow The Attic

March

1 Birmingham Institute 3

2 Newcastle Cluny 2

4 London Camden Assembly

5 Manchester Deaf Institute

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.