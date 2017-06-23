Yassassin Share 'Mermaidistic Personality Disorder' Video

London crew Yassassin have dropped the video for their cut 'Mermaidistic Personality Disorder'.

It's a surreal journey into their information overload driven imaginations, fresh from the release of new 'Vitamin Y' EP.

The video opens with a member of the band watching TV, the blurred, unusual images inspiring a lavish reaction.

It's slightly unsettling but strangely addictive, a little like Yassassin's music itself. See what we mean below.

Catch Yassassin at the following shows:

March

9 Bristol The Fleece with Sleeper

10 Oxford O2 Academy with Sleeper

30 London Oslo with L.A. WITCH

30 London Bad Friday All Dayer @ The Windmill

April

28 Portsmouth Psych

