Yassassin Share 'Mermaidistic Personality Disorder' Video

London crew Yassassin have dropped the video for their cut 'Mermaidistic Personality Disorder'.
It's a surreal journey into their information overload driven imaginations, fresh from the release of new 'Vitamin Y' EP.
The video opens with a member of the band watching TV, the blurred, unusual images inspiring a lavish reaction.
It's slightly unsettling but strangely addictive, a little like Yassassin's music itself. See what we mean below.
Catch Yassassin at the following shows:
March
9 Bristol The Fleece with Sleeper
10 Oxford O2 Academy with Sleeper
30 London Oslo with L.A. WITCH
30 London Bad Friday All Dayer @ The Windmill
April
28 Portsmouth Psych
