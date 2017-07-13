Wolf Alice Celebrate Individuality On 'Beautifully Unconventional'

Wolf Alice have always been themselves.

Right from those early shows, the band were never content to follow in anyone's shadow, continually chipping away at their own path.

It seems to be working. New album 'Visions Of A Life' is incoming and it could well be a breakout moment, a real step up from a hugely talented band.

'Beautifully Unconventional' is already making waves, with Wolf Alice now able to share the striking, stylised video.

“This song is a celebration of all your non-conforming friends,” Ellie Rowsell explained to The FADER. “A celebration of individuality and the adventures that come with embracing that. For me personally I imagined me and my mate Hannah as Christian Slater and Winona Rider in Heathers albeit looking nothing like them. The video has nothing to do with the song - I just didn't want to have a mullet any more, seeing as lots of people tore me to pieces in our last video, so it was an excuse to wear a wig!”

Tune in now.

'Visions Of A Life' is set to be released on September 29th.

For tickets to the latest Wolf Alice shows click HERE.

