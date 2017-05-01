WITHOUT End The Mystery On 'Love Liike This'

WITHOUT is a UK project, who originally sprang to attention through an association with Mura Masa.

Making music with the Channel Islander, they decided to step out on their own, pursuing their own goals and endeavours.

New single 'Love Like This' is the perfect crystallisation of those ideas, a future-pop melter that firmly exists in its own world.

The glistening synths work alongside that soaring vocal, an instantly infectious melody that tickles down your spine.

Gianluca Ricceri directs the visuals, following a day in the life of a Sicilian synchronised swimming quartet, and it's a marvellous watch.

WITHOUT add: "There’s something about this discipline that bridges sport and art, the dynamic between technicality and emotion is fascinating. We felt it would be an unusual but relevant visual for the track which itself balances synthetic sounds and beat making alongside live instrumentation and a heartfelt vocal."

Tune in now.

