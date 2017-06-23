Wild Front Turn Up The Volume In This 'Physics' Live Clip

Hampshire four-piece Wild Front have a real electricity running through their music.

Fusing 70s rock with a gleeful sense of fun, the band also add in dollops of funk and even the odd nod towards hip-hop culture.

Ones to watch, Wild Front are set for a busy summer, with slots confirmed at The Great Escape and Live At Leeds.

Working with DistillerTV - the label's new live session wing - the band decided to shoot a performance of fan favourite 'Physics'.

It's a wonderful live cut, with Wild Front turning up the energy for a raucous, heartfelt rendition.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.