Wild Cat Strike's 'I Feel Good' Is A Laconic Indie Blaster

Wild Cat Strike make laconic, urbane indie rock that kicks harder than most.

Witty, endlessly inventive songwriting, the band recently returned to the studio, intent on crafting something new.

Incoming album 'Rhubarb Nostalgia' is the result, with Wild Cat Strike surging forwards while still refusing to take themselves seriously.

New single 'I Feel Good' is dominated by that searing, punchy riff, while the chorus seems to wrap itself around your mind and refuse to let go.

The video features a bar fight, boasting plenty of fisticuffs, eye gouges, and other hilariously cruel acts of violence.

The band explain...

The video was originally going to be driven by a detailed storyline, but once we got the first shot at half-speed, we decided to do the whole thing like that. Everything looks better in slo-mo! That gave us half as much time (of an already short song by Wild Cat standards) so rather than try and shoehorn in a storyline, we kept it simple: Punch-up then singalong. Dissonance then resolution. It's the Wild Cat way.

In keeping with the drunken singalong feel of the song, we asked all our friends to come along and bring their checked shirts and fighting boots. We sat back and watched the chaos unfurl! We were delighted when everyone went full method acting for it, nursing bruises in the pub afterwards and sore heads the next day.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: George McKenzie

