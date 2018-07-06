Whenyoung Share 'Heaven On Earth' Video

Whenyoung have shared the powerful new video for their blistering single 'Heaven On Earth'.

The Irish group are riding the crest of a wave, playing support to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in Dublin mid-week.

New single 'Heaven On Earth' is out now, with the band's Aoife Power directing the eye-catching video.

A fresh take on the seven deadly sins, Whenyoung explain:

"'Heaven On Earth' is our take on the idiom 'one man’s meat is another man’s poison'. The song describes how one person’s idea of heaven is another person’s idea of hell. The video was inspired by the unfinished film L’Enfer by Henri-Georges Clouzot which is based Dante’s Inferno. We were really impressed by the experimental cinematography used in this film and wanted to borrow some of the effects used."

Tune in now.

As if that wasn't enough Whenyoung have also shared plans for a new London show - they'll be playing the Bostom Arms on October 11th.

