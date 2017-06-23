West London Rapper Lord Apex Shares Meditative New Video 'Up Early'

West London’s Lord Apex has been grinding for the past few years, crafting his own mythology through an immersive Bandcamp page full of off-kilter lo-fi beats and meditative lyricism.

The self-described “lord of underground counter-culture” released the impressive ‘Interplanetary Funk LP’ back in May, and today returns with a new single and video ‘Up Early’ which is out on Trapdoor Records.

Inspired simply by a girl who incorrectly believed that she’d get away with hitting Apex’s weed, the Deadbrainz-produced song demonstrates the contrast between two personas; Lord Apex and SENSEI.

"My eyes remain closed for the majority of the track as I take on Lord Apex's focus,” he explains. “I open my eyes and the mood changes as I step out of meditation to bring out SENSEI, dealing with problems. I am promoting the practice of meditation in order to elevate.”

The accompanying DCRM-directed visual depicts Apex delivering his chakras in a variety of locations, as he keeps himself calm and transcends his troubles.

When his focus breaks, and SENSEI takes control, it’s clear that he’s not likely to be so forgiving.

Words: Grant Brydon

Photo Credit: Quann

