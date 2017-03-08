Welles Claims His Independence On New Cut 'Seventeen'

Welles made his way across America, seeking out creativity wherever he could find it.

Winding up in Fayetteville, Arkansas, he settled in a compound turned arts collective, a kind of loose-knit, DIY take on Andy Warhol's Factory heyday.

“Some of us worked on bicycles, some of us were doing painting and art,” he explains. “It was our own little Andy Warhol experiment. It was crazy.”

Looking again at his own work, Welles began matching dank, sweaty riffs to classic songwriting, all with a dash of free-spirited psychedelia.

Debut album 'Red Trees And White Trashes' is out on June 15th, with Clash able to share preview cut 'Seventeen'.

There's a youthful air in the songwriting, a heady, hedonistic vibe that recalls those long nights of freedom in Fayetteville from the vantage point of his new base in Nashville.

Tune in now.

