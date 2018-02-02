We Are Scientists Share 'One In, One Out'

We Are Scientists have shared new song 'One In, One Out'.

The indie heroes are set to release new album 'MEGAPLEX' on April 27th, following sessions with producer Max Hart.

With a lung-bursting set of UK tour dates announced alongside the record, the band are set for an explosive 2018.

New song 'One In, One Out' leads the way, with Chris Cain commenting: "In the past we’ve used our music to educate, to enlighten, to awaken people to the depth and complexity of moral concerns. This time, we really wanted to drop a fun-bomb. Something to dance or f*** to..."

Hella fun and ultra-catchy, you can check out 'One In, One Out' below.

Catch We Are Scientists at the following shows:

March

28 Southampton The Joiners (50th Anniversary Show)

29 Stoke Sugar Mill

30 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

31 Stockton On Tees Stockton Calling

April

1 Hull The Welly

2 Bristol The Thekla

3 Brighton Concorde 2

4 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

5 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

6 Birmingham Institute 3

8 Leeds Church

9 Manchester Gorilla

10 Glasgow The Garage

11 Belfast Limelight 2

12 Dublin Academy

13 Sheffield 02 Academy 2

