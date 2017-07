As regular readers may well be aware, we're quite partial to London newcomers S4U round these parts.

Rinse FM are big fans, too, and invited the group to record some live sessions as part of their Sophia Webster hook up.

The Mount St. Sessions are pretty damn cool, and we've decided to share S4U's version of Blu Cantrell's 'Breathe' for a few different reasons.

It's well shot, it's a cool cover version, and - let's be honest - 'Breathe' is always going to be a total banger.

Tune in now.