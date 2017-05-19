Watch: Rae Morris Is 'Reborn'

Rae Morris has shared new cut 'Reborn' - the first sign of her second album.

The Blackpool songwriter is throwing off those shackles, those preconceptions on what she can achieve in favour of something free.

The singer's new album is incoming, with new cut 'Reborn' acting as a newfound pop manifesto.

The video is online now - shot just outside of Beirut with Noel Paul it's a real statement from the English artist.

Rae explains: "'Reborn' was the first song that made me feel something when I started writing for this second record, so it feels fitting for it to be the first thing that people will hear. It’s about new beginnings, finding clarity and head space. Noel and I went to the side of a huge lake in Lebanon to shoot the video. The landscape was vast and barren in places but consistently beautiful."

Catch Rae Morris at London's ICA on July 12th.

